July 26 (UPI) -- Australian ultramarathoner Natalie Dau has set a new record for the fastest crossing of Peninsular Malaysia on foot.

Dau covered over 700 kilometers from Kelantan in the north to Johor Bahru in the south in eight days and 46 minutes. This accomplishment adds to her growing list of ultramarathon achievements, which began with her debut race in 2019.

Dau was well-prepared for this challenge, with ten championship titles and races ranging from 50 km to 200 km. Her crossing was part of Project 1,000, a 1,000 km journey from Thailand to Singapore.

To tackle the course, she ran between 85 to 95 km daily, starting as early as 12:35 a.m. to avoid the heat, while managing an infection throughout the attempt.

"The last 20 km of each day were the hardest I've ever experienced," Dau said.

Dau went on this journey to raise money for a global charity that supports girls and women through sports called GRLS.

"There is a huge gender gap when it comes to exercising as females are 40% less likely to be active, and this number is even higher in underprivileged communities," she said. "It can be a lack of access to facilities, gender stereotypes, religious or cultural reasons that make it hard for females. GRLS work to breakdown these barriers."