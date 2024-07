Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 25 (UPI) -- A young Matschie's tree kangaroo, an endangered species native to Papua New Guinea's Huon Peninsula, has started peering out of its mother's pouch at Zoo Miami.

This is an important milestone in the joey's early development, although it will remain within the pouch for several weeks before fully exploring its surroundings.

The joey, a female, was born on Jan. 8 and represents a hopeful addition to the conservation efforts for this species. Matschie's tree kangaroos are known being solitary creatures and living among the trees, but they face significant threats in the wild, such as hunting and habitat destruction.

At Zoo Miami, the first-time mother, Poppy, who is three years old, has been caring for her offspring with the support of the 16-year-old dad, Banyon, who has fathered four previous offspring. This birth marks the 10th joey born at Zoo Miami.

Tree kangaroo joeys, which resemble jellybeans at birth, undergo an essential development period within their mother's pouch. There, they latch onto a nipple for nourishment and growth. It typically takes months before they emerge and become visible to the public.

Zoo Miami has been actively involved in conservation efforts for Matschie's tree kangaroos in Papua New Guinea, contributing to international breeding programs aimed at strengthening their dwindling populations. There are fewer than 2,500 of these animals living in the wild.