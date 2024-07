A couple from South Carolina saved a $200,000 lottery ticket from their trash. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- In a stroke of luck that almost slipped away, a couple from South Carolina is now searching for their dream home thanks to a $200,000 win from the South Carolina Education Lottery. The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, purchased a $5 lottery ticket at Circle K on E. Main St. in Spartanburg, S.C. Upon scratching the ticket, the wife initially believed it was a non-winning one and discarded it. Little did she know that moment nearly cost them a life-changing prize. Advertisement

Her husband spotted the discarded ticket in the trash and realized there might have been a mistake. He called out to his wife, pointing out a critical detail: "You have a 12 on it!"

She retrieved the ticket, scratched it further and uncovered the $200,000 jackpot.

The odds of winning such a prize in the Double Sided Dollars Extra Play game are slim, at 1 in 750,000. There is only one more top prize remaining.