July 25 (UPI) -- Chen Xiaoqing broke the record for most spins of a mobile phone on one finger in one minute. The resident of Fuzhou, Fujian, China, spun the phone 320 times on March 9.

The phone dropped a few times, but Chen Xiaoqing remained calm.

On Tuesday, a man attempted to beat his own record on NBC's America's Got Talent. He tried to pull on more than 23 pairs of underpants but only got up to 20. However, he did achieve another record -- for most people gathered in one place while wearing underpants on their heads.