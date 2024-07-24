Clerk's reaction tips Missouri lottery player off about $128,000 win

|Advertisement
"I didn't realize (I had won) until the retail clerk looked at the screen and took two steps back," the winner said. "Then she looked at me and looked back at the screen again, and then she motioned for her boss to come up. The boss walks up and says, 'Oh, my god.' It shocked her."
"That's how I realized I'd won $128,000!" she said.
The winning Show Me Cash ticket matched all five numbers drawn on July 13 -- 20, 29, 31, 37 and 39 - securing the $128,000 jackpot prize for the player. She claimed her prize at the Missouri Lottery's Springfield regional office on July 17.