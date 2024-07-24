Clerk's reaction tips Missouri lottery player off about $128,000 win

A Missouri woman found out she was a $128,000 lottery winner by the surprised expression on a clerk's face. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe July 24 (UPI) -- An unsuspecting resident of Oronogo, Mo., had a life-changing moment when she discovered she had won the Show Me Cash jackpot thanks to an unexpected reaction from a convenience store clerk. The winner, who prefers to remain anonymous, recounted purchasing her ticket at Brad's Convenience Store on East Highway 96 for the July 13 drawing. The reality of her win began to sink in when she returned the following day to check her ticket. Advertisement

"I didn't realize (I had won) until the retail clerk looked at the screen and took two steps back," the winner said. "Then she looked at me and looked back at the screen again, and then she motioned for her boss to come up. The boss walks up and says, 'Oh, my god.' It shocked her."

"That's how I realized I'd won $128,000!" she said.

The winning Show Me Cash ticket matched all five numbers drawn on July 13 -- 20, 29, 31, 37 and 39 - securing the $128,000 jackpot prize for the player. She claimed her prize at the Missouri Lottery's Springfield regional office on July 17.