Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 24, 2024 / 1:16 PM

Dog missing for 9 years reunited with owner in Las Vegas

By Sheri Elfman
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

July 24 (UPI) -- A heartwarming reunion occurred in Las Vegas after a good samaritan found a dog missing for nine years.

Gizmo, a chihuahua mix, who escaped from a backyard in the southwest valley of Las Vegas as a young pup, was recently discovered and identified through his microchip.

Advertisement

The dog's owner, Judith Monarrez, received an unexpected email informing her of the discovery. Monarrez immediately contacted the Animal Emergency Center of Las Vegas and Henderson, where veterinary staff confirmed the identity of her pet.

The saga began when Gizmo and her two other dogs managed to slip away from Monarrez's backyard. A neighbor helped gather the other two and said she saw someone pick Gizmo up. Despite extensive searches and efforts to locate him -- including starting a Facebook group to help find him -- years passed without any sign of the missing canine.

However, a breakthrough occurred last week when an emergency veterinarian scanned the dog's microchip, revealing crucial information that led to his long-awaited reunion with Monarrez.

"They told me a lady, a good Samaritan, it was a woman who dropped him off," Monarrez said. "They [the woman] said they spent two months trying to catch him. She wanted him back afterward, but then they told her she couldn't have him because he had a microchip, he was scanned, and we were looking for him. So, it was kind of interesting. Something I thought would've happened years ago."

Advertisement

Now 11 years old, the resilient Gizmo is slowly recovering under the care of his owner, who said the dog had several health issues. Monarrez started a GoFundMe to help pay Gizmo's vet bills.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Breaching whale tosses boat over
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Breaching whale tosses boat over
July 24 (UPI) -- Fishermen caught footage of a breaching whale flipping over a boat. No one was hurt in the incident.
Australian man pulls on underpants in record attempt on 'AGT'
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Australian man pulls on underpants in record attempt on 'AGT'
July 24 (UPI) -- Nick Manning attempted two Guinness World Records involving underpants during the "America's Got Talent" Season 19 auditions.
Clerk's reaction tips Missouri lottery player off about $128,000 win
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Clerk's reaction tips Missouri lottery player off about $128,000 win
July 24 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman found out she was a lottery winner by the surprised expression on a clerk's face.
British firefighters rescue kitten from car axle
Odd News // 23 hours ago
British firefighters rescue kitten from car axle
July 23 (UPI) -- A kitten was rescued from the axle of a car by firefighters in England and has now been adopted into a new home.
Nigerian man twerks for 3 hours, 30 minutes to break world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Nigerian man twerks for 3 hours, 30 minutes to break world record
July 23 (UPI) -- A Nigerian man shook his backside for 3 hours and 30 minutes to break the Guinness World Record for the longest duration twerking.
Reported 10-foot gator on loose in Washington was tegu lizard
Odd News // 1 day ago
Reported 10-foot gator on loose in Washington was tegu lizard
July 23 (UPI) -- Police in Washington investigated a report of a 10-foot alligator in the Granite Falls area, which was found to be a much smaller escaped Argentine tegu lizard.
Tortoise on the tracks gets a ride on London commuter train
Odd News // 1 day ago
Tortoise on the tracks gets a ride on London commuter train
July 23 (UPI) -- A commuter train near London was briefly delayed when a tortoise was caught "trespassing" on the tracks, but the animal quickly became a "shellebrity" aboard a train.
Rescued animals show off athleticism before Summer Olympics
Odd News // 1 day ago
Rescued animals show off athleticism before Summer Olympics
July 22 (UPI) -- The Humane Society of the United States prepared for the upcoming Paris Olympics by showing off some feats of athleticism by the animal residents of Black Beauty Ranch in Texas.
Pioneering physicist finally receives her doctorate at the age of 98
Odd News // 1 day ago
Pioneering physicist finally receives her doctorate at the age of 98
July 22 (UPI) -- A physicist who dropped out of post-graduate school to raise her family 75 years ago was awarded an honorary PhD at the age of 98.
Dream about playing the lottery leads man to $1M jackpot
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dream about playing the lottery leads man to $1M jackpot
July 22 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man said a dream about buying a specific scratch-off lottery ticket led to his winning $1 million.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nigerian man twerks for 3 hours, 30 minutes to break world record
Nigerian man twerks for 3 hours, 30 minutes to break world record
Man named Literally Anybody Else running for president
Man named Literally Anybody Else running for president
Denver airport's most unusual lost and found items: elk meat, circular saw
Denver airport's most unusual lost and found items: elk meat, circular saw
Reported 10-foot gator on loose in Washington was tegu lizard
Reported 10-foot gator on loose in Washington was tegu lizard
Tortoise on the tracks gets a ride on London commuter train
Tortoise on the tracks gets a ride on London commuter train
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement