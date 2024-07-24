Dog missing for 9 years reunited with owner in Las Vegas

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 24 (UPI) -- A heartwarming reunion occurred in Las Vegas after a good samaritan found a dog missing for nine years.

Gizmo, a chihuahua mix, who escaped from a backyard in the southwest valley of Las Vegas as a young pup, was recently discovered and identified through his microchip.

The dog's owner, Judith Monarrez, received an unexpected email informing her of the discovery. Monarrez immediately contacted the Animal Emergency Center of Las Vegas and Henderson, where veterinary staff confirmed the identity of her pet.

The saga began when Gizmo and her two other dogs managed to slip away from Monarrez's backyard. A neighbor helped gather the other two and said she saw someone pick Gizmo up. Despite extensive searches and efforts to locate him -- including starting a Facebook group to help find him -- years passed without any sign of the missing canine.

However, a breakthrough occurred last week when an emergency veterinarian scanned the dog's microchip, revealing crucial information that led to his long-awaited reunion with Monarrez.

"They told me a lady, a good Samaritan, it was a woman who dropped him off," Monarrez said. "They [the woman] said they spent two months trying to catch him. She wanted him back afterward, but then they told her she couldn't have him because he had a microchip, he was scanned, and we were looking for him. So, it was kind of interesting. Something I thought would've happened years ago."

Now 11 years old, the resilient Gizmo is slowly recovering under the care of his owner, who said the dog had several health issues. Monarrez started a GoFundMe to help pay Gizmo's vet bills.