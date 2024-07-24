Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 24 (UPI) -- A Queensland, Australia man pulled on multiple pairs of underpants in a world record attempt on America's Got Talent.

Nick Manning attempted to break his own Guinness World Record for most pairs of underpants pulled on in 30 seconds during Tuesday's episode of the NBC talent competition show.

Advertisement

Manning pulled on more than 20 pairs but did not manage to beat the existing record of 23 pairs of underpants pulled on in 30 seconds, which he achieved in July 2023.

With the audience's help, the father and part-time author did manage to break the record for most people gathered in one place while wearing underwear on their heads. The new record stands at 1,026 people.

Manning also holds Guinness World Records for fastest time to put on 10 pairs of underpants (13.03 seconds in July 2023) and most underpants pulled on in one minute (44 pairs in October 2023).

He was eliminated from AGT on Tuesday, with all four judges, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell, voting no.