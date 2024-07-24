Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 24, 2024 / 3:44 PM

CBP officers in Seattle seize illegal drugs twice in 1 week from same traveler at same airport

By Chris Benson
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

July 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Wednesday said it had seized illicit drugs from the same traveler twice in one week at a Seattle airport.

CBP officials seized pounds of ketamine, codeine and gamma hydroxybutyrate, known as "GHB," from a traveler who entered the United States from Europe then tried to return not long after getting released from jail -- only to be caught again with drugs at the same airport, according to a news release.

Advertisement

He was arrested and turned over to the Port of Seattle Police Department and now faces possession charges with the intent to distribute ketamine under Washington state law.

The CBP officers at Seattle Tacoma International's arrivals facility "work diligently to keep dangerous drugs from the streets of our community," Brian Humphrey, field operations director at Seattle CBP's field office, said.

The federal agency says the unidentified 43-year-old male first arrived on July 19 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Washington from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, when the first seizure took place after he was referred for a secondary inspection.

At his luggage inspection, CBP officers discovered more than 12 pounds of ketamine in both liquid and powder form, about two pounds of codeine and nearly three ounces of GHB.

Advertisement

However, not long after posting bail, the male passenger, who was not identified as a U.S. citizen, was again seen at the airport trying to board a flight to London when CBP officers found more than a half pound of ketamine.

The effort was led by Seattle Area Port Director Rene Ortega.

"CBP officers also utilize their unique border search authority to prevent persons from taking dangerous drugs out of the United States, thus stopping a threat to other countries," said Humphrey.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Dog missing for 9 years reunited with owner in Las Vegas
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Dog missing for 9 years reunited with owner in Las Vegas
July 24 (UPI) -- A heartwarming reunion occurred in Las Vegas after a good samaritan found a dog missing for nine years.
Breaching whale tosses boat over
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Breaching whale tosses boat over
July 24 (UPI) -- Fishermen caught footage of a breaching whale flipping over a boat. No one was hurt in the incident.
Australian man pulls on underpants in record attempt on 'AGT'
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Australian man pulls on underpants in record attempt on 'AGT'
July 24 (UPI) -- Nick Manning attempted two Guinness World Records involving underpants during the "America's Got Talent" Season 19 auditions.
Clerk's reaction tips Missouri lottery player off about $128,000 win
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Clerk's reaction tips Missouri lottery player off about $128,000 win
July 24 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman found out she was a lottery winner by the surprised expression on a clerk's face.
British firefighters rescue kitten from car axle
Odd News // 1 day ago
British firefighters rescue kitten from car axle
July 23 (UPI) -- A kitten was rescued from the axle of a car by firefighters in England and has now been adopted into a new home.
Nigerian man twerks for 3 hours, 30 minutes to break world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Nigerian man twerks for 3 hours, 30 minutes to break world record
July 23 (UPI) -- A Nigerian man shook his backside for 3 hours and 30 minutes to break the Guinness World Record for the longest duration twerking.
Reported 10-foot gator on loose in Washington was tegu lizard
Odd News // 1 day ago
Reported 10-foot gator on loose in Washington was tegu lizard
July 23 (UPI) -- Police in Washington investigated a report of a 10-foot alligator in the Granite Falls area, which was found to be a much smaller escaped Argentine tegu lizard.
Tortoise on the tracks gets a ride on London commuter train
Odd News // 1 day ago
Tortoise on the tracks gets a ride on London commuter train
July 23 (UPI) -- A commuter train near London was briefly delayed when a tortoise was caught "trespassing" on the tracks, but the animal quickly became a "shellebrity" aboard a train.
Rescued animals show off athleticism before Summer Olympics
Odd News // 2 days ago
Rescued animals show off athleticism before Summer Olympics
July 22 (UPI) -- The Humane Society of the United States prepared for the upcoming Paris Olympics by showing off some feats of athleticism by the animal residents of Black Beauty Ranch in Texas.
Pioneering physicist finally receives her doctorate at the age of 98
Odd News // 2 days ago
Pioneering physicist finally receives her doctorate at the age of 98
July 22 (UPI) -- A physicist who dropped out of post-graduate school to raise her family 75 years ago was awarded an honorary PhD at the age of 98.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nigerian man twerks for 3 hours, 30 minutes to break world record
Nigerian man twerks for 3 hours, 30 minutes to break world record
Man named Literally Anybody Else running for president
Man named Literally Anybody Else running for president
Denver airport's most unusual lost and found items: elk meat, circular saw
Denver airport's most unusual lost and found items: elk meat, circular saw
Clerk's reaction tips Missouri lottery player off about $128,000 win
Clerk's reaction tips Missouri lottery player off about $128,000 win
Reported 10-foot gator on loose in Washington was tegu lizard
Reported 10-foot gator on loose in Washington was tegu lizard
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement