July 23 (UPI) -- A commuter train near London was briefly delayed when a tortoise was caught "trespassing" on the tracks, but the animal quickly became a "shellebrity" aboard a train.

Network Rail Wessex wrote on social media that a train headed for Bagshot was delayed at the Ascot station because "there was a trespasser of an unusual nature on the tracks."

The rail operator said the tortoise quickly became a "shellebrity" when he was brought aboard the next train heading into Ascot from Aldershot.

Officials initially made arrangements to take the tortoise to a local veterinarian, but he owner of the animal came forward to be reunited with their pet, named Solomon.