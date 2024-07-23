Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 23 (UPI) -- A Nigerian man shook his backside for 3 hours and 30 minutes to break the Guinness World Record for the longest duration twerking.

Babajide Israel Adebanjo, who took on the challenge to raise awareness about depression and the importance of mental health, received word from Guinness World Records that his January dancing marathon had officially earned him the title.

"We are beyond thrilled to announce that our record-breaking achievement has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records," Adebanjo wrote on his TikTok account, where he posted a video showing the acceptance email from the record-keeping organization.

The post thanked everyone who supported Adebanjo as he took on the challenge.

"We're incredibly proud to have set a new standard in twerking, and we couldn't have done it without your energy, enthusiasm, and support," he wrote.