Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 23, 2024 / 1:16 PM

Nigerian man twerks for 3 hours, 30 minutes to break world record

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

July 23 (UPI) -- A Nigerian man shook his backside for 3 hours and 30 minutes to break the Guinness World Record for the longest duration twerking.

Babajide Israel Adebanjo, who took on the challenge to raise awareness about depression and the importance of mental health, received word from Guinness World Records that his January dancing marathon had officially earned him the title.

Advertisement

"We are beyond thrilled to announce that our record-breaking achievement has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records," Adebanjo wrote on his TikTok account, where he posted a video showing the acceptance email from the record-keeping organization.

The post thanked everyone who supported Adebanjo as he took on the challenge.

"We're incredibly proud to have set a new standard in twerking, and we couldn't have done it without your energy, enthusiasm, and support," he wrote.

Read More

Latest Headlines

British firefighters rescue kitten from car axle
Odd News // 1 hour ago
British firefighters rescue kitten from car axle
July 23 (UPI) -- A kitten was rescued from the axle of a car by firefighters in England and has now been adopted into a new home.
Reported 10-foot gator on loose in Washington was tegu lizard
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Reported 10-foot gator on loose in Washington was tegu lizard
July 23 (UPI) -- Police in Washington investigated a report of a 10-foot alligator in the Granite Falls area, which was found to be a much smaller escaped Argentine tegu lizard.
Tortoise on the tracks gets a ride on London commuter train
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Tortoise on the tracks gets a ride on London commuter train
July 23 (UPI) -- A commuter train near London was briefly delayed when a tortoise was caught "trespassing" on the tracks, but the animal quickly became a "shellebrity" aboard a train.
Rescued animals show off athleticism before Summer Olympics
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Rescued animals show off athleticism before Summer Olympics
July 22 (UPI) -- The Humane Society of the United States prepared for the upcoming Paris Olympics by showing off some feats of athleticism by the animal residents of Black Beauty Ranch in Texas.
Pioneering physicist finally receives her doctorate at the age of 98
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Pioneering physicist finally receives her doctorate at the age of 98
July 22 (UPI) -- A physicist who dropped out of post-graduate school to raise her family 75 years ago was awarded an honorary PhD at the age of 98.
Dream about playing the lottery leads man to $1M jackpot
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Dream about playing the lottery leads man to $1M jackpot
July 22 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man said a dream about buying a specific scratch-off lottery ticket led to his winning $1 million.
Trapped dog hoisted out of deep storm drain in England
Odd News // 1 day ago
Trapped dog hoisted out of deep storm drain in England
July 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England came to the rescue of a dog named Bramble who became trapped in a storm drain.
Florida sheriff's office warns against taking selfies with 'depressed' bear
Odd News // 1 day ago
Florida sheriff's office warns against taking selfies with 'depressed' bear
July 22 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's office is reminding residents not to approach bears after onlookers were seen trying to snap selfies with a "depressed" bear at the side of a highway.
Pro soccer game suspended when fans rain fish cakes onto the field
Odd News // 1 day ago
Pro soccer game suspended when fans rain fish cakes onto the field
July 22 (UPI) -- A professional soccer game was suspended in Norway when fans threw fish cakes and other objects onto the field to protest the use of a Video Assistant Referee, or VAR.
Black bear caught on camera during rare visit to Illinois
Odd News // 3 days ago
Black bear caught on camera during rare visit to Illinois
July 19 (UPI) -- A black bear was caught on camera during a rare visit to Illinois, leading authorities to issue a public warning.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Denver airport's most unusual lost and found items: elk meat, circular saw
Denver airport's most unusual lost and found items: elk meat, circular saw
Man named Literally Anybody Else running for president
Man named Literally Anybody Else running for president
Florida sheriff's office warns against taking selfies with 'depressed' bear
Florida sheriff's office warns against taking selfies with 'depressed' bear
Pro soccer game suspended when fans rain fish cakes onto the field
Pro soccer game suspended when fans rain fish cakes onto the field
Pioneering physicist finally receives her doctorate at the age of 98
Pioneering physicist finally receives her doctorate at the age of 98
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement