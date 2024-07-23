Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 23 (UPI) -- A kitten was rescued from the axle of a car by firefighters in England and has now been adopted into a new home.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said on social media that crews from Market Harborough Fire and Rescue Station recently received a call about a kitten in distress and arrived to fine the feline was hiding in the axle of a car.

Firefighters used cat food to coax the kitten out of her hiding place -- but she then fled underneath another nearby vehicle.

"After some further persuading, the kitten was rescued for the second time and taken to the local vet for a check over," firefighters wrote.

A follow-up post revealed the kitten has now been adopted.

"Thank you so much for rescuing her! We have adopted her and named her Sofia, she is settling in really well in her new home," the feline's new owner, identified as Anna, told firefighters.