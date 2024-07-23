Reported 10-foot gator on loose in Washington was tegu lizard

|Advertisement
The Granite Falls Police Department speculated on Facebook that the animal might have been a crocodile.
Local resident Shanna Duncan saw the photo on social media and quickly realized it wasn't any variety of crocodilian.
"I think that is my Argentine tegu, Tazz," she wrote on Facebook. "I just checked his enclosure. He isn't there. He is friendly to people. And very loved. NOT DANGEROUS!!!!"
A search was launched for Tazz, who measures considerably less than 10 feet long, and Duncan announced he was found Sunday.
The Granite Falls Police Department updated its post to confirm Tazz had safely been returned home.