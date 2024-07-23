Trending
Odd News
July 23, 2024

Reported 10-foot gator on loose in Washington was tegu lizard

By Ben Hooper
An animal initially speculated to be a 10-foot alligator on the loose in Granite Falls, Wash., turned out to be a resident's escaped pet Argentine tegu lizard. Photo courtesy of the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office/X
July 23 (UPI) -- Police in Washington investigated a report of a 10-foot alligator in the Granite Falls area, which was found to be a much smaller escaped Argentine tegu lizard.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office issued an alert Friday on social media with a grainy photo of a reptile that was initially identified as a 10-foot alligator seen heading toward the Pilchuck River.

The Granite Falls Police Department speculated on Facebook that the animal might have been a crocodile.

Local resident Shanna Duncan saw the photo on social media and quickly realized it wasn't any variety of crocodilian.

"I think that is my Argentine tegu, Tazz," she wrote on Facebook. "I just checked his enclosure. He isn't there. He is friendly to people. And very loved. NOT DANGEROUS!!!!"

A search was launched for Tazz, who measures considerably less than 10 feet long, and Duncan announced he was found Sunday.

The Granite Falls Police Department updated its post to confirm Tazz had safely been returned home.

