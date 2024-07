Howard Kendall Jr. said a dream about buying a scratch-off lottery ticket led to his winning a $1 million prize. Photo courtesy of the Massachusetts State Lottery

July 22 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man said a dream about buying a specific scratch-off lottery ticket led to his winning $1 million. Plymouth resident Howard Kendall Jr. told Massachusetts State Lottery officials he had a dream about buying a $10 $4,000,000 Diamonds scratch-off ticket.

Kendall decided to make his dream come true when he woke up in the morning and bought a ticket from the 7-Eleven on State Road in Plymouth.

The ticket turned out to be a $1 million winner.

Kendall said he plans to share his winnings with his kids and grandchildren.