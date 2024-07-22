Trending
Odd News
July 22, 2024 / 12:06 PM

Florida sheriff's office warns against taking selfies with 'depressed' bear

By Ben Hooper
Florida's Walton County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents to steer clear of bears after members of the public were seen trying to snap selfies with a "depressed" bruin at the side of a highway. Photo by the Walton County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
1 of 2 | Florida's Walton County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents to steer clear of bears after members of the public were seen trying to snap selfies with a "depressed" bruin at the side of a highway. Photo by the Walton County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

July 22 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's office is reminding residents not to approach bears after onlookers were seen trying to snap selfies with a "depressed" bear at the side of a highway.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office said on social media the bear was spotted late last week on the north side of Highway 98 near County Road 83 in Santa Rosa Beach.

"Famous last words, 'If not friend, why friend shaped?'" the post said. "Because this black bear is stressed depressed lemon zest."

The sheriff's office said members of the public were seen getting dangerously close to the bear to take selfies.

"He's clearly not in the mood for pictures. The bear has shown signs of severe stress," the post said.

The sheriff's office said a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission biologist responded to the scene, but the bear wandered back into the woods on its own.

"PLEASE DO NOT APPROACH black bears at any time," officials wrote. "Especially those that are showing aggression like this big fella."

