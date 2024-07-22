Florida sheriff's office warns against taking selfies with 'depressed' bear

|Advertisement
"Famous last words, 'If not friend, why friend shaped?'" the post said. "Because this black bear is stressed depressed lemon zest."
The sheriff's office said members of the public were seen getting dangerously close to the bear to take selfies.
"He's clearly not in the mood for pictures. The bear has shown signs of severe stress," the post said.
The sheriff's office said a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission biologist responded to the scene, but the bear wandered back into the woods on its own.
"PLEASE DO NOT APPROACH black bears at any time," officials wrote. "Especially those that are showing aggression like this big fella."