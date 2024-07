Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England came to the rescue of a dog named Bramble who became trapped in a storm drain.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said on social media that Bramble went for a "'ruff' walk" through a storm drain system in Faversham.

Firefighters located the canine deep underground and removed a manhole cover, revealing the playful pup below.

The rescuers lowered a large bag, "which he climbed into 'paw-fectly' and was lifted to safety," the post said.

Bramble was not injured and was reunited with his owner.