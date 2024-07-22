Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 22 (UPI) -- The Humane Society of the United States prepared for the upcoming Paris Olympics by showing off some feats of athleticism by the animal residents of Black Beauty Ranch in Texas.

The Murchison ranch is home to more than 600 animals, and the Humane Society released a video allowing some residents to "showcase their natural athletic prowess in gymnastics, soccer, swimming, track and field, and wrestling."

The gymnastics portion of the video features 10 lemurs and a lion named Doula, while Elsa the tiger shows off her soccer skills by dribbling a watermelon.

The video also features macaques Elle and Hopper; tigers Theodora and Serenity; a kangaroo named Joey; several goats; and a mother-son bear duo named Jackie and Russell.