Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 22, 2024 / 4:18 PM

Rescued animals show off athleticism before Summer Olympics

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

July 22 (UPI) -- The Humane Society of the United States prepared for the upcoming Paris Olympics by showing off some feats of athleticism by the animal residents of Black Beauty Ranch in Texas.

The Murchison ranch is home to more than 600 animals, and the Humane Society released a video allowing some residents to "showcase their natural athletic prowess in gymnastics, soccer, swimming, track and field, and wrestling."

Advertisement

The gymnastics portion of the video features 10 lemurs and a lion named Doula, while Elsa the tiger shows off her soccer skills by dribbling a watermelon.

The video also features macaques Elle and Hopper; tigers Theodora and Serenity; a kangaroo named Joey; several goats; and a mother-son bear duo named Jackie and Russell.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Pioneering physicist finally receives her doctorate at the age of 98
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Pioneering physicist finally receives her doctorate at the age of 98
July 22 (UPI) -- A physicist who dropped out of post-graduate school to raise her family 75 years ago was awarded an honorary PhD at the age of 98.
Dream about playing the lottery leads man to $1M jackpot
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Dream about playing the lottery leads man to $1M jackpot
July 22 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man said a dream about buying a specific scratch-off lottery ticket led to his winning $1 million.
Trapped dog hoisted out of deep storm drain in England
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Trapped dog hoisted out of deep storm drain in England
July 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England came to the rescue of a dog named Bramble who became trapped in a storm drain.
Florida sheriff's office warns against taking selfies with 'depressed' bear
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Florida sheriff's office warns against taking selfies with 'depressed' bear
July 22 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's office is reminding residents not to approach bears after onlookers were seen trying to snap selfies with a "depressed" bear at the side of a highway.
Pro soccer game suspended when fans rain fish cakes onto the field
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Pro soccer game suspended when fans rain fish cakes onto the field
July 22 (UPI) -- A professional soccer game was suspended in Norway when fans threw fish cakes and other objects onto the field to protest the use of a Video Assistant Referee, or VAR.
Black bear caught on camera during rare visit to Illinois
Odd News // 3 days ago
Black bear caught on camera during rare visit to Illinois
July 19 (UPI) -- A black bear was caught on camera during a rare visit to Illinois, leading authorities to issue a public warning.
$200,000 lottery ticket nearly ended up in trash
Odd News // 3 days ago
$200,000 lottery ticket nearly ended up in trash
July 19 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said his scratch-off lottery ticket nearly ended up in the trash before he discovered it was a $200,000 winner.
Escaped cow wanders California neighborhood, breaks headlight
Odd News // 3 days ago
Escaped cow wanders California neighborhood, breaks headlight
July 19 (UPI) -- An escaped cow went wandering through a California neighborhood and took out a headlight in a confrontation with a car before being returned home.
Firefighters rescue monkey from tree at Indiana campground
Odd News // 3 days ago
Firefighters rescue monkey from tree at Indiana campground
July 19 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Indiana came to the rescue of a monkey that escaped from its owners at a rural campsite and ended up getting its leash tangled in a tree about 30-35 feet above the ground.
Diver recovers boy's sunken fishing pole from Tennessee lake
Odd News // 4 days ago
Diver recovers boy's sunken fishing pole from Tennessee lake
July 18 (UPI) -- A Tennessee diver came to the rescue when a 13-year-old boy lost a fishing pole with immense sentimental value in Norris Lake.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Denver airport's most unusual lost and found items: elk meat, circular saw
Denver airport's most unusual lost and found items: elk meat, circular saw
Man named Literally Anybody Else running for president
Man named Literally Anybody Else running for president
$200,000 lottery ticket nearly ended up in trash
$200,000 lottery ticket nearly ended up in trash
Florida sheriff's office warns against taking selfies with 'depressed' bear
Florida sheriff's office warns against taking selfies with 'depressed' bear
Pro soccer game suspended when fans rain fish cakes onto the field
Pro soccer game suspended when fans rain fish cakes onto the field
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement