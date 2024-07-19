|Advertisement
The monkey had climbed a nearby tree and ended up stranded when its leash became tangled in some branches.
Firefighters, joined Orange County Sheriff's Department deputies, Indiana Conservation officers and personnel from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, formulated a plan to rescue the stranded simian.
"A few strategic cuts were made and the monkey was safely lowered back down to the campsite," firefighters wrote.
The department said it was one of the more unusual calls for firefighters.
"This is most certainly a call for service our members will never forget," officials wrote in a comment under the post.