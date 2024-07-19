Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 19, 2024 / 12:14 PM

Firefighters rescue monkey from tree at Indiana campground

By Ben Hooper
Firefighters came to the rescue of an escaped monkey stranded high up in a tree at an Orange County, Ind., campground. Photo courtesy of Orange County Rural District 1 Fire Department/Facebook
1 of 2 | Firefighters came to the rescue of an escaped monkey stranded high up in a tree at an Orange County, Ind., campground. Photo courtesy of Orange County Rural District 1 Fire Department/Facebook

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

July 19 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Indiana came to the rescue of a monkey that escaped from its owners at a rural campsite and ended up getting its leash tangled in a tree about 30-35 feet above the ground.

The Orange County Rural District 1 Fire Department said in a Facebook post that crews responded to the Patoka Lake Campgrounds late Tuesday night when "Curious George decided to leave camp and go for a late night stroll."

Advertisement

The monkey had climbed a nearby tree and ended up stranded when its leash became tangled in some branches.

Firefighters, joined Orange County Sheriff's Department deputies, Indiana Conservation officers and personnel from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, formulated a plan to rescue the stranded simian.

"A few strategic cuts were made and the monkey was safely lowered back down to the campsite," firefighters wrote.

The department said it was one of the more unusual calls for firefighters.

"This is most certainly a call for service our members will never forget," officials wrote in a comment under the post.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Diver recovers boy's sunken fishing pole from Tennessee lake
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Diver recovers boy's sunken fishing pole from Tennessee lake
July 18 (UPI) -- A Tennessee diver came to the rescue when a 13-year-old boy lost a fishing pole with immense sentimental value in Norris Lake.
Alabama man wins $100,000 lottery prize while visiting North Carolina
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Alabama man wins $100,000 lottery prize while visiting North Carolina
July 18 (UPI) -- An Alabama man visiting North Carolina for work ended up getting more than a paycheck when he scored a $100,000 Powerball prize.
Recycling employee rescues kitten from waste compactor
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Recycling employee rescues kitten from waste compactor
July 18 (UPI) -- A worker for a New Jersey recycling program climbed into the back of a truck to rescue a kitten that wound up in his waste compactor.
Dog with bowl stuck over her head rescued in Texas
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Dog with bowl stuck over her head rescued in Texas
July 18 (UPI) -- Police in Texas said a dog seen wandering with a plastic bowl stuck over its head has been captured and freed from her predicament.
Ultra-rare orange lobster found at Red Lobster eatery in Colorado
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Ultra-rare orange lobster found at Red Lobster eatery in Colorado
July 18 (UPI) -- The manager of a Red Lobster restaurant in Colorado said a rare orange lobster that arrived at the eatery will be taking a permanent crustacean vacation to the Denver Aquarium.
Nigerian gamer's 75-hour session breaks world record
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Nigerian gamer's 75-hour session breaks world record
July 18 (UPI) -- A Nigerian man played mobile game "Dream League Soccer 2023" for 75 consecutive hours, breaking a Guinness World Record.
Man named Literally Anybody Else running for president
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man named Literally Anybody Else running for president
July 18 (UPI) -- A Texas man legally changed his name to Literally Anybody Else to apply for a particularly difficult-to-get job: President of the United States.
Pet iguana on the loose in Connecticut spotted at apartment complex
Odd News // 1 day ago
Pet iguana on the loose in Connecticut spotted at apartment complex
July 18 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Connecticut are asking residents to be on the lookout for an escaped pet iguana.
Three kittens rescued from rooftop rain gutter in California
Odd News // 1 day ago
Three kittens rescued from rooftop rain gutter in California
July 17 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in California was summoned to rescue a litter of kittens from a rooftop rain gutter.
Michigan man wins record-breaking $963,040 Fantasy 5 jackpot
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan man wins record-breaking $963,040 Fantasy 5 jackpot
July 17 (UPI) -- A man who has played the Michigan Lottery's Fantasy 5 drawing every day for years scored a $963,040 jackpot -- the largest since the game launched in 2004.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man named Literally Anybody Else running for president
Man named Literally Anybody Else running for president
Va. woman buys six lottery tickets, wins six times
Va. woman buys six lottery tickets, wins six times
Ultra-rare orange lobster found at Red Lobster eatery in Colorado
Ultra-rare orange lobster found at Red Lobster eatery in Colorado
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M forgotten in drawer for five months
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M forgotten in drawer for five months
Dog with bowl stuck over her head rescued in Texas
Dog with bowl stuck over her head rescued in Texas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement