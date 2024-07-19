Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe July 19 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Indiana came to the rescue of a monkey that escaped from its owners at a rural campsite and ended up getting its leash tangled in a tree about 30-35 feet above the ground. The Orange County Rural District 1 Fire Department said in a Facebook post that crews responded to the Patoka Lake Campgrounds late Tuesday night when "Curious George decided to leave camp and go for a late night stroll." Advertisement

The monkey had climbed a nearby tree and ended up stranded when its leash became tangled in some branches.

Firefighters, joined Orange County Sheriff's Department deputies, Indiana Conservation officers and personnel from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, formulated a plan to rescue the stranded simian.

"A few strategic cuts were made and the monkey was safely lowered back down to the campsite," firefighters wrote.

The department said it was one of the more unusual calls for firefighters.

"This is most certainly a call for service our members will never forget," officials wrote in a comment under the post.

