July 19 (UPI) -- An escaped cow went wandering through a California neighborhood and took out a headlight in a confrontation with a car before being returned home.

The loose cow was reported to authorities about 3 a.m. Thursday as it wandered near Gladstone and Fenton avenues in Sylmar.

The cow was on the loose for about two hours, and at one point was knocked over in a collision with a car, which lost a headlight in the encounter.

The cow's owner, Lyn Camarillo, said the animal was safely returned home uninjured.

Camarillo said the cow is part of a herd used for roping practice. The owner said it is unusual for the bovines to wander so far from home.

Camarillo offered a brief explanation to KABC-TV about how the cow escaped from the pasture: "You have to double latch things."