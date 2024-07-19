Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 19, 2024 / 4:33 PM

Black bear caught on camera during rare visit to Illinois

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

July 19 (UPI) -- A black bear was caught on camera during a rare visit to Illinois, leading authorities to issue a public warning.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the bear was spotted Thursday morning in the area of Galatia Post and Angelville Roads, just outside of Carbondale in downstate Illinois.

Advertisement

"This is a confirmed sighting with multiple witnesses. The public should not approach the bear and are asked to report future sightings to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office," Sheriff Jeff Diederich said in the post.

Black bears were once native to Illinois, but were wiped out in the state by 1870, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources' website states.

"There are currently no resident populations of black bear in Illinois, but the potential exists for individuals from existing populations in Missouri and Wisconsin to travel into the state," the website says.

Read More

Latest Headlines

$200,000 lottery ticket nearly ended up in trash
Odd News // 1 hour ago
$200,000 lottery ticket nearly ended up in trash
July 19 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said his scratch-off lottery ticket nearly ended up in the trash before he discovered it was a $200,000 winner.
Escaped cow wanders California neighborhood, breaks headlight
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Escaped cow wanders California neighborhood, breaks headlight
July 19 (UPI) -- An escaped cow went wandering through a California neighborhood and took out a headlight in a confrontation with a car before being returned home.
Firefighters rescue monkey from tree at Indiana campground
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Firefighters rescue monkey from tree at Indiana campground
July 19 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Indiana came to the rescue of a monkey that escaped from its owners at a rural campsite and ended up getting its leash tangled in a tree about 30-35 feet above the ground.
Diver recovers boy's sunken fishing pole from Tennessee lake
Odd News // 1 day ago
Diver recovers boy's sunken fishing pole from Tennessee lake
July 18 (UPI) -- A Tennessee diver came to the rescue when a 13-year-old boy lost a fishing pole with immense sentimental value in Norris Lake.
Alabama man wins $100,000 lottery prize while visiting North Carolina
Odd News // 1 day ago
Alabama man wins $100,000 lottery prize while visiting North Carolina
July 18 (UPI) -- An Alabama man visiting North Carolina for work ended up getting more than a paycheck when he scored a $100,000 Powerball prize.
Recycling employee rescues kitten from waste compactor
Odd News // 1 day ago
Recycling employee rescues kitten from waste compactor
July 18 (UPI) -- A worker for a New Jersey recycling program climbed into the back of a truck to rescue a kitten that wound up in his waste compactor.
Dog with bowl stuck over her head rescued in Texas
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dog with bowl stuck over her head rescued in Texas
July 18 (UPI) -- Police in Texas said a dog seen wandering with a plastic bowl stuck over its head has been captured and freed from her predicament.
Ultra-rare orange lobster found at Red Lobster eatery in Colorado
Odd News // 1 day ago
Ultra-rare orange lobster found at Red Lobster eatery in Colorado
July 18 (UPI) -- The manager of a Red Lobster restaurant in Colorado said a rare orange lobster that arrived at the eatery will be taking a permanent crustacean vacation to the Denver Aquarium.
Nigerian gamer's 75-hour session breaks world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Nigerian gamer's 75-hour session breaks world record
July 18 (UPI) -- A Nigerian man played mobile game "Dream League Soccer 2023" for 75 consecutive hours, breaking a Guinness World Record.
Man named Literally Anybody Else running for president
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man named Literally Anybody Else running for president
July 18 (UPI) -- A Texas man legally changed his name to Literally Anybody Else to apply for a particularly difficult-to-get job: President of the United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man named Literally Anybody Else running for president
Man named Literally Anybody Else running for president
Va. woman buys six lottery tickets, wins six times
Va. woman buys six lottery tickets, wins six times
Ultra-rare orange lobster found at Red Lobster eatery in Colorado
Ultra-rare orange lobster found at Red Lobster eatery in Colorado
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M forgotten in drawer for five months
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M forgotten in drawer for five months
Dog with bowl stuck over her head rescued in Texas
Dog with bowl stuck over her head rescued in Texas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement