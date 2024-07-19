Black bear caught on camera during rare visit to Illinois

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 19 (UPI) -- A black bear was caught on camera during a rare visit to Illinois, leading authorities to issue a public warning.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the bear was spotted Thursday morning in the area of Galatia Post and Angelville Roads, just outside of Carbondale in downstate Illinois.

"This is a confirmed sighting with multiple witnesses. The public should not approach the bear and are asked to report future sightings to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office," Sheriff Jeff Diederich said in the post.

Black bears were once native to Illinois, but were wiped out in the state by 1870, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources' website states.

"There are currently no resident populations of black bear in Illinois, but the potential exists for individuals from existing populations in Missouri and Wisconsin to travel into the state," the website says.