|Advertisement
Guinness said Oluwole is the first holder of the record to have used Dream League Soccer to seek the title, as previous holders have opted for FIFA or Pro Evolution Soccer.
Oluwole connected his iPhone to a TV screen for his gaming marathon, during which he was allowed a 5-minute break every hour, and he was allowed to bank his breaks for longer rest times.
"It wasn't an easy task, but I must say it was all fun," Oluwole told Guinness World Records. "It was such a great moment; the event was very interesting and I'm grateful to god that it was successful."
Hon. Seun Adesanya, a member of the Ogun State House of Assembly, congratulated Oluwole in a news release.
"The Guinness World Records [title] is a testament to Mr. Oluwole's dedication, determination, and the countless hours of practice he invested in mastering the game," Adesanya wrote. "His achievement stands as an inspiration to all aspiring gamers and an embodiment of the unyielding spirit of determination that drives our nation."