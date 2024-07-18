Oside Oluwole broke a Guinness World Record by playing the video game "Dream League Soccer 2023" for 75 consecutive hours. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

July 18 (UPI) -- A Nigerian man played mobile game Dream League Soccer 2023 for 75 consecutive hours, breaking a Guinness World Record. The record-keeping organization said Oside "Khoded" Oluwole broke the record for the longest video game marathon playing a soccer game, besting the 50-hour record set by Englishman David Whitefoot in 2022.

Guinness said Oluwole is the first holder of the record to have used Dream League Soccer to seek the title, as previous holders have opted for FIFA or Pro Evolution Soccer.

Oluwole connected his iPhone to a TV screen for his gaming marathon, during which he was allowed a 5-minute break every hour, and he was allowed to bank his breaks for longer rest times.

"It wasn't an easy task, but I must say it was all fun," Oluwole told Guinness World Records. "It was such a great moment; the event was very interesting and I'm grateful to god that it was successful."

Hon. Seun Adesanya, a member of the Ogun State House of Assembly, congratulated Oluwole in a news release.

"The Guinness World Records [title] is a testament to Mr. Oluwole's dedication, determination, and the countless hours of practice he invested in mastering the game," Adesanya wrote. "His achievement stands as an inspiration to all aspiring gamers and an embodiment of the unyielding spirit of determination that drives our nation."

