Christopher Baker of Leesburg, Ala., won a $100,000 Powerball prize while visiting North Carolina for work. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

July 18 (UPI) -- An Alabama man visiting North Carolina for work ended up getting more than a paycheck when he scored a $100,000 Powerball prize. Christopher Baker of Leesburg, Ala., told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he was in the state for work when he stopped at Jack B Quick on Old N.C. 10 in Hickory and bought a ticket for Saturday's lottery drawing.

Baker's ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball, earning him a $50,000 prize that was doubled to $100,000 thanks to his choosing the Power Play option.

"It was definitely a shocker," he said. "I just kept looking at it to make sure I was reading it right. I told my family, but they didn't believe me either."

Baker said he plans to save his winnings for now and plans to eventually buy a house.