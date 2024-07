An escaped iguana was spotted wandering around Town Place Apartments in Middletown, Conn. Photo courtesy of Middletown Animal Control

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe July 18 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Connecticut are asking residents to be on the lookout for an escaped pet iguana. Middletown Animal Control said the lizard's owner, a woman named Jessica, noticed her pet had escaped from its enclosure, but had initially assumed it was still somewhere inside her house. Advertisement

Local authorities later learned the non-native iguana had been spotted wandering at Town Place Apartments.

Residents who spot the iguana are being asked to get in touch with animal control or the lizard's owner.