Odd News
July 18, 2024 / 12:21 PM

Man named Literally Anybody else running for president

By Ben Hooper
July 18 (UPI) -- A Texas man legally changed his name to Literally Anybody Else to apply for a particularly difficult-to-get job: President of the United States.

The 35-year-old military veteran and middle school math teacher, formerly known as Dustin Ebey, said he is running for president to protest the current major-party candidates -- President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump -- and show his distaste for a system that his website states "often prioritizes partisan battles over real solutions."

Else is running a write-in campaign in Texas, where did he did not get the required 113,000 signatures to make it onto the ballot, and is expected to appear by name on the Tennessee ballot, where he said he did get the required amount of signatures.

"It's not necessarily about drawing attention to my grievances," Else told KTRK-TV, "but about giving a place for anyone who shares these grievances to come together to a focal point."

Else announced Neal David Sutz, a New York man currently living in Switzerland, will be his running mate.

