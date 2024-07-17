Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 17, 2024 / 3:00 PM

Michigan man wins record-breaking $963,040 Fantasy 5 jackpot

By Ben Hooper
A Michigan man played the Michigan Lottery's Fantasy 5 game and won a $963,040 jackpot -- the largest in the game's history. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery
A Michigan man played the Michigan Lottery's Fantasy 5 game and won a $963,040 jackpot -- the largest in the game's history. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

July 17 (UPI) -- A man who has played the Michigan Lottery's Fantasy 5 drawing every day for years scored a $963,040 jackpot -- the largest since the game launched in 2004.

The 56-year-old Macomb County man told Michigan Lottery officials he bought his ticket for the June 26 drawing at Smoker's Express on Seaton Drive in New Baltimore.

Advertisement

"I play Fantasy 5 every single day," the player said. "The day after the drawing, I was at work and heard a big Fantasy 5 jackpot was won, so I got on MichiganLottery.com to see where it was sold. When I saw the winning ticket was purchased at the store where I usually play, I called my wife and said: 'My store sold a big winner!' She asked if it was me, but I didn't have my ticket on me to check."

It wasn't until later in the evening that he found out his ticket, bearing the numbers 04-05-08-22-38, was the record-breaking $963,040 winner.

"That night, my wife and I looked the ticket over together, and that's when I found out I was the big winner! I didn't know how to feel at first because I didn't believe it was real. Now that it's finally sunk in, it feels great," he said.

Advertisement

The big winner said he plans to purchase a new vehicle, a new home and a cottage.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Three kittens rescued from rooftop rain gutter in California
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Three kittens rescued from rooftop rain gutter in California
July 17 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in California was summoned to rescue a litter of kittens from a rooftop rain gutter.
Goats trample parked SUV on Colorado mountain
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Goats trample parked SUV on Colorado mountain
July 17 (UPI) -- A pair of goats decided to give a stress test to a hiker's parked SUV on a Colorado mountain -- and the moment was caught on camera.
Denver airport's most unusual lost and found items: elk meat, circular saw
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Denver airport's most unusual lost and found items: elk meat, circular saw
July 17 (UPI) -- Colorado's Denver International Airport revealed the most unusual items to pass through its lost and found include elk meat and a circular saw.
Overturned truck covers N.C. highway ramp in steak sauce
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Overturned truck covers N.C. highway ramp in steak sauce
July 17 (UPI) -- It was a not-so-sweet, not-so-savory situation Wednesday morning on an Interstate 440 ramp in Raleigh, N.C., when an overturned truck spilled thousands of gallons of steak sauce.
Florida man wrestles alligator inside fire station
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Florida man wrestles alligator inside fire station
July 17 (UPI) -- A Florida man was caught on video running through a fire station in Jacksonville and catching an alligator taking shelter under a truck.
Police: HOV lane driver's passenger was a dummy head
Odd News // 1 day ago
Police: HOV lane driver's passenger was a dummy head
July 16 (UPI) -- The Washington State Patrol said a driver polled over for speeding in the high-occupancy vehicle lanes had a surprise in her back seat -- her passenger was a mannequin bust.
Va. woman buys six lottery tickets, wins six times
Odd News // 1 day ago
Va. woman buys six lottery tickets, wins six times
July 16 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman bought six identical tickets for the same Pick 5 drawing and ended up winning six times, for a grand total of $180,000.
Long-lost 'Star Trek' phaser and communicator props headed to auction
Odd News // 1 day ago
Long-lost 'Star Trek' phaser and communicator props headed to auction
July 16 (UPI) -- A California auction house announced a pair of long-lost props from the original Star Trek series have been found after more than 50 years and are headed to auction.
Young boy finds ring lost in S.C. river one year earlier
Odd News // 1 day ago
Young boy finds ring lost in S.C. river one year earlier
July 16 (UPI) -- A 9-year-old searching for shark teeth in South Carolina found something far more valuable -- a wedding ring that had been dropped in the water a year earlier.
Alligator relocated after trying to cross busy Georgia highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Alligator relocated after trying to cross busy Georgia highway
July 16 (UPI) -- The Georgia Department of Natural Resources came to the rescue of an alligator that attempted to cross a busy highway.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Va. woman buys six lottery tickets, wins six times
Va. woman buys six lottery tickets, wins six times
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M forgotten in drawer for five months
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M forgotten in drawer for five months
Cruise line breaks world record with pizza party aboard multiple boats
Cruise line breaks world record with pizza party aboard multiple boats
Mysterious plane found abandoned at side of Florida road
Mysterious plane found abandoned at side of Florida road
Long-lost 'Star Trek' phaser and communicator props headed to auction
Long-lost 'Star Trek' phaser and communicator props headed to auction
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement