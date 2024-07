1 of 2 | Coalinga Police Department Animal Control Officer Jonathan Bell rescued three kittens trapped in a rooftop rain gutter. Photo courtesy of the Coalinga Police Department

July 17 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in California was summoned to rescue a litter of kittens from a rooftop rain gutter. The Coalinga Police Department said in a news release that Animal Control Officer Jonathan Bell was dispatched after officials learned of "several individuals trying to rescue five kittens from the rooftop rain gutter" of a building on E. Durian Avenue.

Bell discovered two of the kittens had already managed to escape their predicament, but three remained trapped in the gutter.

Bell climbed up onto the roof and was able to rescue the remaining three kittens and take them to the Gimme Love Animal Shelter.