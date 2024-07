Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 17 (UPI) -- A pair of goats decided to give a stress test to a hiker's parked SUV on a Colorado mountain -- and the moment was caught on camera.

Mindy Williford, aka Superglamp on social media, returned to her Subaru SUV after hiking on Mount Blue Sky, about 45 miles west of Denver, and discovered the tell-tale signifiers of hoofed hijinks.

"Those are hoof prints! There was a goat on my car," Williford says in a video she posted to her accounts. "That is hilarious, and it went all the way on the top here too."

The post captured the attention of the official Subaru account.

"People have said we're the GOAT but didn't think this was what it meant," the company wrote in a comment on TikTok.

Williford says in her video, "I wish I could have seen that," and her wish came true thanks to wildlife photographer Michael Ryno.

Ryno's video, posted to Instagram, shows one goat walking across the vehicle's hood while a second stops on the rooftop cargo box.

"OMG that's my car!" Williford wrote in a comment. "Thank you so much for capturing this."

She wrote her vehicle is "goat tested, goat approved."

Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared Ryno's video on social media.

"Looks up mountain goat on top of vehicle coverage," the post said. "Mountain goats have special hooves that help them travel up cliffs, steep slopes and in this case, a car. Their hooves have a hard outer rim and a soft rubbery bottom that acts like a suction cup."