July 17 (UPI) -- Colorado's Denver International Airport revealed the most unusual items to pass through its lost and found include elk meat and a circular saw.

The airport, which averages more than 2000,000 travelers each day, receives about 150 to 200 lost and found items daily, officials said.

Many items that arrive at the lost and found window come as no surprise, lost and found supervisor Noelle Aguirre said.

"The top five are bags, IDs, glasses and electronics and jewelry," Aguirre told KMGH-TV.

Other items are a bit more unusual. The lost and found is currently holding onto a circular saw and a forklift battery.

She said some of the department's past finds include elk meat, urns and dogs forgotten in the parking garage.

Lost and found items are held by the airport for 30 days.

"We're always trying our best to return these items back to the owner," Aguirre said.

A survey of European hotels released earlier this year found some of the most unusual lost and found items left behind in guest rooms included a full clown costume, a glass eye, dentures and multiple prosthetic limbs.