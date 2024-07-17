Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 17, 2024 / 11:55 AM

Denver airport's most unusual lost and found items: elk meat, circular saw

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

July 17 (UPI) -- Colorado's Denver International Airport revealed the most unusual items to pass through its lost and found include elk meat and a circular saw.

The airport, which averages more than 2000,000 travelers each day, receives about 150 to 200 lost and found items daily, officials said.

Advertisement

Many items that arrive at the lost and found window come as no surprise, lost and found supervisor Noelle Aguirre said.

"The top five are bags, IDs, glasses and electronics and jewelry," Aguirre told KMGH-TV.

Other items are a bit more unusual. The lost and found is currently holding onto a circular saw and a forklift battery.

She said some of the department's past finds include elk meat, urns and dogs forgotten in the parking garage.

Lost and found items are held by the airport for 30 days.

"We're always trying our best to return these items back to the owner," Aguirre said.

A survey of European hotels released earlier this year found some of the most unusual lost and found items left behind in guest rooms included a full clown costume, a glass eye, dentures and multiple prosthetic limbs.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Goats trample parked SUV on Colorado mountain
Odd News // 28 minutes ago
Goats trample parked SUV on Colorado mountain
July 17 (UPI) -- A pair of goats decided to give a stress test to a hiker's parked SUV on a Colorado mountain -- and the moment was caught on camera.
Overturned truck covers N.C. highway ramp in steak sauce
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Overturned truck covers N.C. highway ramp in steak sauce
July 17 (UPI) -- It was a not-so-sweet, not-so-savory situation Wednesday morning on an Interstate 440 ramp in Raleigh, N.C., when an overturned truck spilled thousands of gallons of steak sauce.
Florida man wrestles alligator inside fire station
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Florida man wrestles alligator inside fire station
July 17 (UPI) -- A Florida man was caught on video running through a fire station in Jacksonville and catching an alligator taking shelter under a truck.
Police: HOV lane driver's passenger was a dummy head
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Police: HOV lane driver's passenger was a dummy head
July 16 (UPI) -- The Washington State Patrol said a driver polled over for speeding in the high-occupancy vehicle lanes had a surprise in her back seat -- her passenger was a mannequin bust.
Va. woman buys six lottery tickets, wins six times
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Va. woman buys six lottery tickets, wins six times
July 16 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman bought six identical tickets for the same Pick 5 drawing and ended up winning six times, for a grand total of $180,000.
Long-lost 'Star Trek' phaser and communicator props headed to auction
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Long-lost 'Star Trek' phaser and communicator props headed to auction
July 16 (UPI) -- A California auction house announced a pair of long-lost props from the original Star Trek series have been found after more than 50 years and are headed to auction.
Young boy finds ring lost in S.C. river one year earlier
Odd News // 1 day ago
Young boy finds ring lost in S.C. river one year earlier
July 16 (UPI) -- A 9-year-old searching for shark teeth in South Carolina found something far more valuable -- a wedding ring that had been dropped in the water a year earlier.
Alligator relocated after trying to cross busy Georgia highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Alligator relocated after trying to cross busy Georgia highway
July 16 (UPI) -- The Georgia Department of Natural Resources came to the rescue of an alligator that attempted to cross a busy highway.
Mysterious plane found abandoned at side of Florida road
Odd News // 1 day ago
Mysterious plane found abandoned at side of Florida road
July 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida are trying to solve the mystery of a plane found abandoned at the side of a Bay County road.
Man unicycles length of Ireland in 5 days, 5 hours, 23 minutes
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man unicycles length of Ireland in 5 days, 5 hours, 23 minutes
July 15 (UPI) -- An Irish man earned his second Guinness World Records title by riding his unicycle the length of Ireland -- 308 miles -- in 5 days, 5 hours and 23 minutes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Va. woman buys six lottery tickets, wins six times
Va. woman buys six lottery tickets, wins six times
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M forgotten in drawer for five months
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M forgotten in drawer for five months
Cruise line breaks world record with pizza party aboard multiple boats
Cruise line breaks world record with pizza party aboard multiple boats
Mysterious plane found abandoned at side of Florida road
Mysterious plane found abandoned at side of Florida road
California city aims to host world's largest water balloon fight
California city aims to host world's largest water balloon fight
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement