Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 16, 2024 / 1:17 PM

Young boy finds ring lost in S.C. river one year earlier

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

July 16 (UPI) -- A 9-year-old searching for shark teeth in South Carolina found something far more valuable -- a wedding ring that had been dropped in the water a year earlier.

Rivers Pardee, 9, was searching for shark teeth along the Stono River with his dad, Ed, when he found the ring in the pluff mud on Wolf Island.

Advertisement

"It was like just a little shiny thing sticking up," the boy told WCBD-TV.

The duo took the ring home and cleaned it. They decided to track down its owner when they had it examined by and expert and discovered it was valuable.

Carrie Pardee, the boy's mother, posted about the discovery on a social media page dedicated to returning lost rings to their owners.

"A guy responded to it, to my wife, and said, 'Hey, my buddy had lost a ring on that island approximately a year ago,'" Ed Pardee said.

The man explained he had been with Megan and Chris Beane in July 2023 when Megan's ring came off in the water off Wolf Island.

Chris Beane surprised his wife with the found ring by re-proposing.

"I stood there and looked at it for a second in complete disbelief," Megan Beane recalled.

Advertisement

The couple said they are grateful to Rivers and his parents for the return of their precious object.

"We are so thankful for this sweet family," Megan Beane wrote on social media.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Alligator relocated after trying to cross busy Georgia highway
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Alligator relocated after trying to cross busy Georgia highway
July 16 (UPI) -- The Georgia Department of Natural Resources came to the rescue of an alligator that attempted to cross a busy highway.
Mysterious plane found abandoned at side of Florida road
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Mysterious plane found abandoned at side of Florida road
July 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida are trying to solve the mystery of a plane found abandoned at the side of a Bay County road.
Man unicycles length of Ireland in 5 days, 5 hours, 23 minutes
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Man unicycles length of Ireland in 5 days, 5 hours, 23 minutes
July 15 (UPI) -- An Irish man earned his second Guinness World Records title by riding his unicycle the length of Ireland -- 308 miles -- in 5 days, 5 hours and 23 minutes.
Kitten rescued from Colorado highway amid 90-degree heat
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Kitten rescued from Colorado highway amid 90-degree heat
July 15 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Colorado came to the rescue of a stray kitten who "took a wrong turn and ended up on the interstate."
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M forgotten in drawer for five months
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M forgotten in drawer for five months
July 15 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island man who bought a ticket for a Mega Millions drawing in February didn't discover until months later that it was worth $1 million.
Cruise line breaks world record with pizza party aboard multiple boats
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cruise line breaks world record with pizza party aboard multiple boats
July 15 (UPI) -- Princess Cruises coordinated its fleet of Love Boats to break the Guinness World Record for the largest pizza party at multiple venues.
Police 'tackle' wallaby on the loose in Washington
Odd News // 1 day ago
Police 'tackle' wallaby on the loose in Washington
July 15 (UPI) -- Police in Washington got a taste of the outback when they were called out to "tackle" an escaped wallaby.
American Kestrel invades city hall stairwell in Manitoba
Odd News // 1 day ago
American Kestrel invades city hall stairwell in Manitoba
July 15 (UPI) -- Animal services officers responded to Winnipeg City Hall in Manitoba, Canada, to eject a small bird of prey that found its way to a stairwell.
Vietnamese pheasant found after escape from Welsh zoo
Odd News // 3 days ago
Vietnamese pheasant found after escape from Welsh zoo
July 12 (UPI) -- A Vietnamese pheasant that escaped from a zoo in Wales was safely returned to the facility the following day after an extensive search.
Dolphin, beluga whale born amid SeaWorld San Antonio 'baby boom'
Odd News // 3 days ago
Dolphin, beluga whale born amid SeaWorld San Antonio 'baby boom'
July 12 (UPI) -- SeaWorld San Antonio continued its summer "baby boom" when a Pacific white-sided dolphin and a beluga whale were born just two days apart.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cruise line breaks world record with pizza party aboard multiple boats
Cruise line breaks world record with pizza party aboard multiple boats
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M forgotten in drawer for five months
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M forgotten in drawer for five months
California city aims to host world's largest water balloon fight
California city aims to host world's largest water balloon fight
Man unicycles length of Ireland in 5 days, 5 hours, 23 minutes
Man unicycles length of Ireland in 5 days, 5 hours, 23 minutes
Llama escapes Maine property to avoid dental exam
Llama escapes Maine property to avoid dental exam
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement