Latoya Burke bought six identical tickets for the same Virginia Lottery Pick 5 drawing and won a total of $180,000. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

July 16 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman bought six identical tickets for the same Pick 5 drawing and ended up winning six times, for a grand total of $180,000. Latoya Burke of Chesapeake told Virginia Lottery officials she visited the Tinee Giant on Jackson Avenue in Chesapeake and decided to try her luck with six identical tickets for the June 5 Pick 5 drawing. Advertisement

Burke's tickets matched all five winning numbers, 5-5-5-5-0, and each scored her a $30,000 prize -- a grand total of $180,000.

"I checked the numbers, and I was happy," Burke said of discovering her good fortune.

The winner did not reveal whether she has any immediate plans for her winnings.