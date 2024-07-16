Trending
July 16, 2024 / 12:52 PM

Alligator relocated after trying to cross busy Georgia highway

By Ben Hooper
July 16 (UPI) -- The Georgia Department of Natural Resources came to the rescue of an alligator that attempted to cross a busy highway.

Mackenzie Petrie, who works for WALB-TV, told the station she pulled over on U.S. Highway 19 in Albany when she spotted an alligator trying to cross the road.

Petrie called the Georgia DNR, which dispatched personnel to the scene.

The alligator, which had made its way to a grassy area by the time officials arrived, attempted to roll free of its captors, but was eventually successfully restrained and loaded into a vehicle to be released in a more suitable area.

Alligators have a reputation for getting themselves into dangerous situations -- a 12-foot, 4-inch gator was relocated in late May after twice wandering into restricted areas at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla. The reptile's first visit in April was particularly notable, as the gator had found its way to the runway and parked itself by the landing gear of a plane.

