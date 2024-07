A driver accused of speeding in the HOV lane on Interstate 5 in Washington was found to have only one passenger -- a mannequin bust. Photo courtesy of wspd2pio/X

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe July 16 (UPI) -- The Washington State Patrol said a driver polled over for speeding in the high-occupancy vehicle lanes had a surprise in her back seat -- her passenger was a mannequin bust. The WSP said on social media that a trooper stopped the car on southbound Interstate 5, near South 272nd Street, for going 80 mph in a 60 mph zone. Advertisement

Officials said the woman was traveling in the HOV lane, but her only passenger turned out to be a mannequin bust propped up on a cooler and disguised with a jacket.

"The driver said this is her training aid and the reason it was positioned this way was to properly dry the hair," the WSP wrote.

The driver was released with a speeding ticket.