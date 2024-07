A phaser and communicator used by William Shatner in the original "Star Trek" series resurfaced after more than 50 years and are headed to auction. Photo courtesy of Julien's Auctions

July 16 (UPI) -- A California auction house announced a pair of long-lost props from the original Star Trek series have been found after more than 50 years and are headed to auction. Julien's Auctions, in partnership with Turner Classic Movies, announced the phaser and communicator will be auctioned as part of the co-branded event "Comic-Con Museum Presents: Julien's Auctions & TCM 2024 Spotlight Series." Advertisement

The props were used by William Shatner on screen in his role as Capt. James T. Kirk.

Don Hillenbrand, a Star Trek prop expert, authenticated the items as the "hero" versions used on screen in multiple episodes of the series.

The props, made in 1966, were thought lost for more than 50 years before turning up in the collection of a recently-deceased man who worked in the Hollywood prop industry for many years. The items are now owned by the man's family and will be auctioned Nov. 9.