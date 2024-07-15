Trending
Odd News
July 15, 2024 / 1:27 PM

Police 'tackle' wallaby on the loose in Washington

By Ben Hooper
Washington State Police troopers and Pierce County sheriff's deputies responded to a "traffic hazard" Sunday and ended up capturing a loose wallaby. Photo courtesy of the Pierce County Sheriff's Office
Washington State Police troopers and Pierce County sheriff's deputies responded to a "traffic hazard" Sunday and ended up capturing a loose wallaby. Photo courtesy of the Pierce County Sheriff's Office

July 15 (UPI) -- Police in Washington got a taste of the outback when they were called out to "tackle" an escaped wallaby.

Pierce County Sheriff's Department deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers responded early Sunday morning to a report of a "traffic hazard" at 158th Street East and B Street East in Parkland.

Troopers located the animal, identified as a wallaby, and described it as "having a long tail, 2 1/2 feet tall with big ears and tiny forearms."

"After several attempts, a trooper was able to tackle the wallaby," Pierce County Sheriff's Sgt. Darren Moss said in a statement provided to UPI.

Moss said the wallaby was returned to its home at Debbie Dolittle's Petting Zoo in Parkland, but a person who answered the phone at the petting zoo told a Seattle Times reporter the animal did not belong to the facility.

"No deputies, troopers or [wallabies] were hurt in today's incident," Moss said.

