Troopers located the animal, identified as a wallaby, and described it as "having a long tail, 2 1/2 feet tall with big ears and tiny forearms."
"After several attempts, a trooper was able to tackle the wallaby," Pierce County Sheriff's Sgt. Darren Moss said in a statement provided to UPI.
Moss said the wallaby was returned to its home at Debbie Dolittle's Petting Zoo in Parkland, but a person who answered the phone at the petting zoo told a Seattle Times reporter the animal did not belong to the facility.
"No deputies, troopers or [wallabies] were hurt in today's incident," Moss said.