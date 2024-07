1 of 2 | Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region officers rushed into action to rescue a kitten spotted running loose on Interstate 25 in Colorado. Photo courtesy of the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region/Facebook

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe July 15 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Colorado came to the rescue of a stray kitten who "took a wrong turn and ended up on the interstate." The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region said on social media that a pair of officers responded to a report of a kitten running loose amid the 90-degree heat on Interstate 25. Advertisement

"This kitten took a wrong turn and ended up on the interstate," the post said.

The kitten, dubbed Barney by rescuers, was "panting and exhausted" when officers caught up with him.

"Barney was a bit upset at first that we ended his real-life game of Frogger early, but a cold drink of water, kibble, and a long nap later, Barney was happy to be safe at the shelter and out of danger," officials wrote.