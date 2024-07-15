Man unicycles length of Ireland in 5 days, 5 hours, 23 minutes

Eamonn Keaveney rode his unicycle the length of Ireland, a total 308 miles, in 5 days, 5 hours and 23 minutes. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

July 15 (UPI) -- An Irish man earned his second Guinness World Records title by riding his unicycle the length of Ireland -- 308 miles -- in 5 days, 5 hours and 23 minutes. Eamonn Keaveney told Guinness World Records the title for the fastest crossing of Ireland by unicycle appealed to him because it "seemed like a perfect mix of daunting and ridiculous."

Keaveney, who previously earned the record for the world's longest barefoot journey in 2016 and followed it up by climbing 10 mountains barefoot in 10 days, said he had never ridden a unicycle until he started training for the title.

He said he traveled about 12 hours each day of his attempt.

"It was sometimes hard toward the end of the day to force myself up on to the unicycle for those last few miles," he said.

He said a swollen ankle toward the end of his trip made each turn of the pedals feel "like torture."

"As long as you are moving, you are pedaling. Hence my ankle swelling up from overuse," he said.

