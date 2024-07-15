Man unicycles length of Ireland in 5 days, 5 hours, 23 minutes

|Advertisement
Keaveney, who previously earned the record for the world's longest barefoot journey in 2016 and followed it up by climbing 10 mountains barefoot in 10 days, said he had never ridden a unicycle until he started training for the title.
He said he traveled about 12 hours each day of his attempt.
"It was sometimes hard toward the end of the day to force myself up on to the unicycle for those last few miles," he said.
He said a swollen ankle toward the end of his trip made each turn of the pedals feel "like torture."
"As long as you are moving, you are pedaling. Hence my ankle swelling up from overuse," he said.