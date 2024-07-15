Trending
July 15, 2024 / 2:15 PM

Cruise line breaks world record with pizza party aboard multiple boats

By Ben Hooper
July 15 (UPI) -- Princess Cruises coordinated its fleet of Love Boats to break the Guinness World Record for the largest pizza party at multiple venues.

The cruise line teamed up with Chef Tony Gemignani of Tony's Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco to provide pizzas across the Princess fleet for the record attempt on Friday.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator confirmed more than 60,000 slices were served across the cruise line, successfully setting the record for the world's largest pizza party at multiple venues.

The food service team at Princess said the record attempt required 6,512 pounds of dough, 3,417 pounds of flour, 1,393 pounds of pepperoni and 2,323 pounds of cheese.

The record attempt celebrated Gemignani's creation of two Princess-exclusive pizzas inspired by the cruise line's destinations. The new pizzas feature ingredients such as Soppressata sausage, hot honey, agave pesto and fresh goat cheese.

The two new pizzas, as well as three of Gemignani's signature pies, are being rolled out at Alfredo's restaurant onboard the new Sun Princess, and will be available on the rest of Princess' boats later in the summer.

