July 12, 2024

Vietnamese pheasant found after escape from Welsh zoo

By Ben Hooper
July 12 (UPI) -- A Vietnamese pheasant that escaped from a zoo in Wales was safely returned to the facility the following day after an extensive search.

The Plantasia Tropical Zoo in Swansea said Thursday that the male Vietnamese pheasant, also known as an Edwards' Pheasant, was found to be missing from his enclosure and was believed to have flown the coop.

"The pheasant is not in any way dangerous but it might be shy and scared which is why we are asking anyone who spots it to report that sighting to us immediately rather than approaching the bird," the zoo said on social media.

A follow-up post Friday said the pheasant, named Jack, had been found after numerous reported sightings Thursday night and Friday morning.

"Thanks to several helpful leads, our team searched the areas mentioned late last night and early this morning. I'm delighted to confirm that at 10:15 a.m., Jack was safely retrieved and returned to Plantasia Tropical Zoo," the post said.

Officials wrote Jack does not appear to be injured and "seems unfazed" by his adventure.

"For now, he will remain in a quarantined area of the zoo for close monitoring and a full health check by our vet before returning to roam our hot-house with the rest of his family," the post said. "A thorough investigation is underway to understand how he escaped, and we will take measures to ensure this doesn't happen again."

