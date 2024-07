A Maryland man won $50,000 from a Pick 5 drawing just over two years after winning the same amount from another Pick 5 drawing. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

July 12 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player won a $50,000 jackpot from a Pick 5 drawing just over two years after he won the same amount playing the same game. The Anne Arundel County man told Maryland Lottery officials he visited the Safeway grocery store on Forest Drive in Annapolis and used a friend's birthday numbers to buy a $1 straight bet ticket for the July 5 evening Pick 5 drawing. Advertisement

The ticket ended up earning the man a $50,000 payday.

"I said, 'Oh wow,'" the player recalled.

He previously won $50,000 by purchasing two 50-cent tickets for a June 2022 Pick 5 drawing.

"As long as I got faith and belief! I realize every draw can win," he said.

The man said he already knows where his windfall will go.

"I'm going to put it in savings," he said.