July 11, 2024 / 12:17 PM / Updated at 8:22 AM

Longhorn steer uses horns to escape trailer onto Pennsylvania highway

By Ben Hooper
July 11 (UPI) -- A Texas longhorn steer used its horns to undo the latch on the back of a trailer and made a dash for freedom on a Pennsylvania highway.

Rhonda Collins said she and her family were on northbound Interstate 83 Wednesday afternoon in York County when they saw the steer in the trailer in front of them appearing to rub its horns against the door latch.

Collins said the doors swung open and the horned Houdini jumped out onto the highway near the Fishing Creek exit.

"He rolled around a little bit," Collins told the York Daily Record. "Then he got up like nothing happened."

Collins captured some footage of the bovine and spoke to the truck's driver before continuing on her way.

The steer was seen running on and off the highway, at one point visiting the front doors of local business Handyside Plumbing, HVAC and Electrical.

The Fairview Township Police Department responded to the scene.

"With the help of numerous people, we were eventually able to get the steer loaded back into his trailer," police said in a statement.

