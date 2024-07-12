Dolphin, beluga whale born amid SeaWorld San Antonio 'baby boom'

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 12 (UPI) -- SeaWorld San Antonio continued its summer "baby boom" when a Pacific white-sided dolphin and a beluga whale were born just two days apart.

The Texas attraction said Piquet, a 36-year-old white-sided dolphin, gave birth June 26 to a 20-inch-long female calf weighing approximately 20 pounds.

Advertisement

Luna, a 24-year-old beluga whale, gave birth just two days later to a 4-foot-long male calf weighing about 130 pounds.

"Both calves and mothers are healthy and under the watchful eyes of animal care specialists and the park's veterinary staff as these new additions continue to nurse, bond with mom and work toward hitting normal growth milestones," SeaWorld said in the birth announcement.

The births are the latest in SeaWorld San Antonio's summer "baby boom," which earlier saw the arrival of a spotted harbor seal, a California sea lion and an endangered radiated tortoise.