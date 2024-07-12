California city aims to host world's largest water balloon fight

Organizers of Splash Fest in Stockton, Calif., are seeking 10,000 people to break a Guinness World Record for the largest water balloon fight on Saturday. Photo by Anerma/Pixabay.com

July 12 (UPI) -- A California town is attempting to gather 10,000 people to break a Guinness World Record for the largest water balloon fight. Splash Fest, organized by nonprofit Balloons over Bullets in Stockton, kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday, and organizers are hoping to amass at least 10,000 people at the event to throw 209,000 water balloons. Advertisement

Organizers are encouraging prospective participants to pre-register online.

"This record-breaking endeavor not only promises thrilling water-filled battles but also carries a powerful message of promoting unity, non-violence, and the importance of education and community engagement," the Splash Fest website states.

The festival will include other water-themed attractions including giant slip 'n' slides, a dunk tank and water games. There will also be food trucks and live music.

The current Guinness World Record for the largest water balloon fight was set by 8,957 people at the University of Kentucky in 2011.