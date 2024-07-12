California city aims to host world's largest water balloon fight

|Advertisement
Organizers are encouraging prospective participants to pre-register online.
"This record-breaking endeavor not only promises thrilling water-filled battles but also carries a powerful message of promoting unity, non-violence, and the importance of education and community engagement," the Splash Fest website states.
The festival will include other water-themed attractions including giant slip 'n' slides, a dunk tank and water games. There will also be food trucks and live music.
The current Guinness World Record for the largest water balloon fight was set by 8,957 people at the University of Kentucky in 2011.