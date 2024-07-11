Trending
Odd News
July 11, 2024 / 1:28 PM

205-foot bonfire pyre in Northern Ireland unofficially breaks world record

By Ben Hooper
July 11 (UPI) -- A Northern Ireland town constructed a bonfire pyre measuring more than 205 feet tall, a possible new Guinness World Record.

The Craigyhill Bonfire Committee in Larne said the bonfire pyre was measured at 205 feet, 6 inches by land survey firm LSS, and at 205 feet and .269 inches by a second firm, Clifford and Gregg.

Either figure would be enough to take the Guinness World Record from a 198-foot, 11-inch bonfire built in 2019 in Austria.

The committee said data from the surveyors is being submitted to the record-keeping organization for official recognition.

The massive bonfire pyre made headlines earlier this week when daredevil Stephen Maginnis parachuted from the top of the structure. The stunt was hailed as the world's first base jump from a bonfire pyre.

The pyre, along with several others throughout the country, was built to be ignited Thursday night to celebrate Eleventh Night. The holiday is the night before the Glorious Twelfth, a traditional celebration marking the victory of Protestants over Catholics at the 1690 Battle of the Boyne in Ireland.

