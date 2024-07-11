Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 11 (UPI) -- A pig named Dorothy was rescued from a busy Pennsylvania highway after escaping from her trailer on the way to the vet.

Allyson Stephens, a volunteer with Eastern Snouts Pig Adoption, said she was taking Dorothy and another pig to the vet on Wednesday afternoon when the slippery swine managed to escape from her trailer on the ramp from Route 202 to eastbound Interstate 76 in King of Prussia.

Pennsylvania State Police and multiple witnesses stopped to help Stephens wrangle Dorothy and give her a lift back into the trailer.

Dorothy is a Hungarian Mangalica, a breed of domestic pig known for their long, curly hair.

Stephens said Dorothy got some slight road rash from her trailer tumble but was otherwise uninjured.