D.C. man wins his second $25,000 lottery prize after almost exactly a year

Jackson ended up winning $25,000 in the June 18 drawing.
"I was in shock," the player recalled.
His shock was compounded by the fact that he had previously won $25,000 from the June 21, 2023, DC 5 drawing. Jackson bought his ticket for that drawing from the 7-Eleven store on Bladensburg Road NE, about 5 miles from where he purchased his most recent winner.
Jackson, who said he plans to use his prize money to buy some land, said his most recent win came by using the numbers of his aunt's birthday in the drawing, which was also held on her birthday.