Kitten rescued after 2 days stranded on roof of 3-story home

Lupson arrived on the scene and summoned North West Fire Services personnel for backup.
"When fire services attempted to reach the cat, she was too scared and would back away, so in the end, the owner went up in the cherry picker, which meant the cat started to come part way down the roof," Lupson said.
The animal rescuer assisted by showing firefighters how to use her catch pole.
"An officer was able to use my equipment to safely contain Coco and bring her to safety. It was a joint effort, which really shows the value of partnership working," she said.
Coco was safely reunited with her owner.
"Coco's owner was incredibly grateful for the rescue of her much-loved cat and Coco showed her gratitude by immediately running home without a second glance at her rescuers," Lupson said.