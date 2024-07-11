Kitten rescued after 2 days stranded on roof of 3-story home

1 of 4 | The RSPCA and North West Fire Service teamed up to rescue a kitten trapped on a Cheshire, England, roof. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe July 11 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers and firefighters in England teamed up to rescue a kitten stranded for nearly two days on the roof of a three-story building. RSPCA inspector Lisa Lupson said in a news release that the kitten, named Coco, somehow ended up on the roof of the Wilmslow, Cheshire, building, and her owners were unable to lure her down with food. Advertisement

Lupson arrived on the scene and summoned North West Fire Services personnel for backup.

"When fire services attempted to reach the cat, she was too scared and would back away, so in the end, the owner went up in the cherry picker, which meant the cat started to come part way down the roof," Lupson said.

The animal rescuer assisted by showing firefighters how to use her catch pole.

"An officer was able to use my equipment to safely contain Coco and bring her to safety. It was a joint effort, which really shows the value of partnership working," she said.

Coco was safely reunited with her owner.

"Coco's owner was incredibly grateful for the rescue of her much-loved cat and Coco showed her gratitude by immediately running home without a second glance at her rescuers," Lupson said.

Advertisement