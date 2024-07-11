Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 11, 2024 / 4:29 PM

Kitten rescued after 2 days stranded on roof of 3-story home

By Ben Hooper
The RSPCA and North West Fire Service teamed up to rescue a kitten trapped on a Cheshire, England, roof. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA
1 of 4 | The RSPCA and North West Fire Service teamed up to rescue a kitten trapped on a Cheshire, England, roof. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

July 11 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers and firefighters in England teamed up to rescue a kitten stranded for nearly two days on the roof of a three-story building.

RSPCA inspector Lisa Lupson said in a news release that the kitten, named Coco, somehow ended up on the roof of the Wilmslow, Cheshire, building, and her owners were unable to lure her down with food.

Advertisement

Lupson arrived on the scene and summoned North West Fire Services personnel for backup.

"When fire services attempted to reach the cat, she was too scared and would back away, so in the end, the owner went up in the cherry picker, which meant the cat started to come part way down the roof," Lupson said.

The animal rescuer assisted by showing firefighters how to use her catch pole.

"An officer was able to use my equipment to safely contain Coco and bring her to safety. It was a joint effort, which really shows the value of partnership working," she said.

Coco was safely reunited with her owner.

"Coco's owner was incredibly grateful for the rescue of her much-loved cat and Coco showed her gratitude by immediately running home without a second glance at her rescuers," Lupson said.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

D.C. man wins his second $25,000 lottery prize after almost exactly a year
Odd News // 2 hours ago
D.C. man wins his second $25,000 lottery prize after almost exactly a year
July 11 (UPI) -- A Washington, D.C., man scored a $25,000 lottery prize just under a year after winning the same amount from the same game.
Curly-haired pig rescued after trailer escape on Pennsylvania highway
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Curly-haired pig rescued after trailer escape on Pennsylvania highway
July 11 (UPI) -- A pig named Dorothy was rescued from a busy Pennsylvania highway after escaping from her trailer on the way to the vet.
205-foot bonfire pyre in Northern Ireland unofficially breaks world record
Odd News // 4 hours ago
205-foot bonfire pyre in Northern Ireland unofficially breaks world record
July 11 (UPI) -- A Northern Ireland town constructed a bonfire pyre measuring more than 205 feet tall, a possible new Guinness World Record.
Lornhorn steer uses horns to escape trailer onto Pennsylvania highway
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Lornhorn steer uses horns to escape trailer onto Pennsylvania highway
July 11 (UPI) -- A Texas longhorn steer used its horns to undo the latch on the back of a trailer and made a dash for freedom on a Pennsylvania highway.
Large monitor lizard rescued from Arizona freeway
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Large monitor lizard rescued from Arizona freeway
July 11 (UPI) -- Reptile experts were called in to assist the Arizona Department of Public Safety when a 4- to 5-foot monitor lizard was spotted running loose on the freeway.
Maryland woman scores big prize trying lottery game for the first time
Odd News // 1 day ago
Maryland woman scores big prize trying lottery game for the first time
July 10 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman decided to try something new during a night out with friends and won $31,233 from the Maryland Lottery's Racetrax virtual horse racing game.
Loose sheep evade capture next to Ontario highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Loose sheep evade capture next to Ontario highway
July 10 (UPI) -- Two sheep have been on the loose on Ontario for multiple weeks, but a nearby highway is complicating rescue efforts.
Overturned truck covers California highway in tomatoes
Odd News // 1 day ago
Overturned truck covers California highway in tomatoes
July 10 (UPI) -- Transit officials in California said a stretch of highway was closed for several hours when a truck overturned and spilled its load of tomatoes into the roadway.
Alabama woman, 108, stays young by 'flirting with men with mustaches'
Odd News // 1 day ago
Alabama woman, 108, stays young by 'flirting with men with mustaches'
July 10 (UPI) -- An Alabama woman celebrating her 108th birthday offered an unusual answer to how she keeps herself feeling young: "drinking wine, eating dessert, and flirting with men with mustaches."
Big Burmese python found slithering outside Indiana home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Big Burmese python found slithering outside Indiana home
July 10 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Indiana are trying to solve the mystery of a "slithery surprise" after a large snake was found wandering outside of a home.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida researchers find unusual crooked fish in Silver Glen Springs
Florida researchers find unusual crooked fish in Silver Glen Springs
Alabama woman, 108, stays young by 'flirting with men with mustaches'
Alabama woman, 108, stays young by 'flirting with men with mustaches'
Man uses eye socket strength to break two Guinness World Records
Man uses eye socket strength to break two Guinness World Records
Big Burmese python found slithering outside Indiana home
Big Burmese python found slithering outside Indiana home
Overturned truck covers California highway in tomatoes
Overturned truck covers California highway in tomatoes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement