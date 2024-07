Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 10 (UPI) -- Transit officials in California said a stretch of highway was closed for several hours when a truck overturned and spilled its load of tomatoes into the roadway.

The California Highway Patrol said the truck overturned onto its side on Interstate 5 in Patterson about 8:05 a.m. Tuesday and lost its load of tomatoes onto the roadway and shoulder.

Caltrans District 10 said crews cleared the tomatoes from the center divide to give northbound traffic a chance to ketchup.

The cause of the crash was unclear, and the road was fully reopened by 12:30 p.m.