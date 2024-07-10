Maryland woman scores big prize trying lottery game for the first time

|Advertisement
"I wanted to try something different," the player recalled. "So, I went to the machine and played Racetrax."
The player placed a $6 Trifecta bet for the horses 12, 10 and 11 to place in that order, but ended up missing her races while hanging out with her friends.
"My friends urged me to check my ticket, so I went to the scanner," she said. "I was shocked when I saw the amount because I have never won that amount of money ever."
The ticket turned out to be a $31,233 winner. The woman celebrated by buying a round of drinks for her friends.
The woman said her winnings will go toward home improvement projects and her son's college tuition.