July 10, 2024 / 11:39 AM

Big Burmese python found slithering outside Indiana home

By Ben Hooper
July 10 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Indiana are trying to solve the mystery of a "slithery surprise" after a large snake was found wandering outside of a home.

The Westfield Police Department said the "slithery surprise" was spotted "on Barley Circle" and the Exotic Animal Rescue and Pet Sanctuary was called in to collect what is believed to be a large Burmese python.

Police shared a photo on Facebook showing the yellow snake failing to blend in with some greenery right outside a home.

The snake is currently being cared for by the sanctuary.

"If thissssss guy belongs to you, please call them," police wrote.

Woman jumps into Rhode Island river to rescue rabbit
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Woman jumps into Rhode Island river to rescue rabbit
July 9 (UPI) -- A reveler enjoying Fourth of July celebrations in Rhode Island ended up jumping into the Providence River to rescue a struggling rabbit.
Kangaroo captured after half a year on the loose in Germany
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Kangaroo captured after half a year on the loose in Germany
July 9 (UPI) -- A kangaroo that escaped from its owner's property in Germany on New Year's Eve has been captured more than six months later, about 50 miles from home.
Hyena recaptured after zoo escape in Nigeria
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Hyena recaptured after zoo escape in Nigeria
July 9 (UPI) -- Officials in the state of Plateau, Nigeria, said a hyena that escaped from a zoo was safely recaptured and returned to the facility.
Itchy palm leads Maryland woman to $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Itchy palm leads Maryland woman to $50,000 lottery prize
July 9 (UPI) -- A Baltimore woman's superstition about her palm itching led to her winning $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Wawa superfan collects full set of order slips, 0-999
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wawa superfan collects full set of order slips, 0-999
July 9 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man who considers himself a superfan of the Wawa convenience store chain spent three years collecting his order slips to get a full set numbered 0-999.
Curious Colorado canine turns on stove, starts fire
Odd News // 1 day ago
Curious Colorado canine turns on stove, starts fire
July 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Colorado shared security camera footage from a home at which a curious canine investigating some boxes on its owner's stove started a fire.
Used toilet paper 'all too familiar' a sight at Yosemite National Park
Odd News // 1 day ago
Used toilet paper 'all too familiar' a sight at Yosemite National Park
July 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. National Park Service is pleading with visitors to Yosemite National Park to put a stop to "a sight that's become all too familiar" by not leaving their used toilet paper behind.
Idaho man throws chopsticks at balloons for his 180th world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho man throws chopsticks at balloons for his 180th world record
July 8 (UPI) -- An Idaho man threw chopsticks to burst 55 balloons in one minute to break a Guinness World Record -- his 180th concurrently-held title.
Michigan man stops for gas, wins $4 million lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan man stops for gas, wins $4 million lottery prize
July 8 (UPI) -- A Michigan man made a stop to fill up his gas tank and ended up winning $4 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Florida researchers find unusual crooked fish in Silver Glen Springs
Odd News // 1 day ago
Florida researchers find unusual crooked fish in Silver Glen Springs
July 8 (UPI) -- Researchers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shared an unusual catch from a recent fish survey -- a longnose gar with a crooked back.
