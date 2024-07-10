Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 10 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Indiana are trying to solve the mystery of a "slithery surprise" after a large snake was found wandering outside of a home.

The Westfield Police Department said the "slithery surprise" was spotted "on Barley Circle" and the Exotic Animal Rescue and Pet Sanctuary was called in to collect what is believed to be a large Burmese python.

Police shared a photo on Facebook showing the yellow snake failing to blend in with some greenery right outside a home.

The snake is currently being cared for by the sanctuary.

"If thissssss guy belongs to you, please call them," police wrote.