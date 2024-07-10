Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 10 (UPI) -- An Alabama woman celebrating her 108th birthday offered an unusual answer to how she keeps herself feeling young: "drinking wine, eating dessert, and flirting with men with mustaches."

Helen Denmark turned 108 on Sunday, and she was celebrated with a party Monday thrown by her friends and caregivers at Brookdale Assisted Living in Birmingham.

Advertisement

Denmark said she doesn't feel any older than she did when she was 107, and told WDHN-TV she stays feeling youthful by "drinking wine, eating dessert, and flirting with men with mustaches."

The centenarian said she still feels healthy and strong.

"Well, I feel all right," she said. "I'll be here when I'm 110!"

The U.S. Census Bureau estimated there were about 101,000 people over the age of 100 living in the country as of January, and that number is expected to quadruple to about 422,000 by 2054.