July 9 (UPI) -- A reveler enjoying Fourth of July celebrations in Rhode Island ended up jumping into the Providence River to rescue a struggling rabbit.

Emily Swift, who was visiting Providence from New York, attended the Fourth of July WaterFire celebration and ended up catching the unusual rescue on camera.

Swift's video, which she posted to TikTok, shows a woman swimming in the Providence River to rescue a not-so-buoyant bunny that was struggling in the water.

The woman, who has not been identified, was rescued by a WaterFire boat captained by Christine Maino, a 26-year volunteer of the annual celebration.

"We threw the life ring out, we have a ladder, we put that on the side of the boat so we could get her up ... and she would not let go of the rabbit, she was bound and determined the rabbit was coming with her," Maino told WJAR-TV.

The mystery rescuer was praised by witnesses.

"I think we are all animal lovers at the end of the day, and we have certain levels we'll go to, and hers was a little higher than ours," witness Newell Roberts said.